The debate over presidential term limits in Zimbabwe has once again moved to the centre of national politics, underscoring a constitutional question that has refused to fade. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to office in 2017 and won election in 2018 before securing a second term in 2023, is constitutionally due to step down in 2028. Yet influential voices within the ruling party continue to urge him to remain in office beyond that date.

Presidential term limits entrenched in Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution. Section 91(2) is explicit: a person who has already served two terms as president is disqualified from election, whether those terms are consecutive or not. Under this provision, Mnangagwa’s eligibility ends in 2028.

The President has repeatedly described himself as a constitutionalist. However, reports that the Justice Minister is preparing a constitutional amendment bill have revived fears that presidential term limits could be altered to extend the current administration’s tenure. Such a move would require changes not only to Section 91(2), but also to Section 95(2), which fixes the presidential term at five years.

The most significant barrier, however, lies in Section 328(7). This clause states that any amendment extending the length of time a person may hold public office cannot apply to anyone who has already occupied that office. In practical terms, this means that even if presidential term limits were lengthened, the change could not benefit an incumbent president unless this entrenched provision itself were amended.

Amending Section 328(7) is deliberately difficult. Beyond a two-thirds parliamentary majority, the Constitution requires approval through a national referendum. This safeguard reflects the importance attached to presidential term limits as a democratic check on executive power.

Zimbabwe is not alone in facing such dilemmas. Across the world, leaders have sought creative ways to bypass term limits, often at significant cost to democratic institutions. Zimbabwe’s Constitution attempts to close these loopholes, recognising that presidential term limits promote peaceful transfers of power, prevent the concentration of authority, and encourage the emergence of new leadership.

Critically, respect for presidential term limits also reinforces the rule of law. When leaders are seen to abide by constitutional constraints, public confidence in democratic institutions is strengthened. Conversely, efforts to circumvent these limits risk undermining both constitutionalism and political stability.

As 2028 approaches, the debate over presidential term limits is likely to intensify. Whether Zimbabwe’s constitutional safeguards will hold may prove a defining test of its democratic maturity.