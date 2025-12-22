South African police have launched a serious criminal investigation after a man was discovered naked in a storm drainage tunnel holding a human skull, a case that has shocked both officers and local residents.

The incident took place in Bloemfontein, one of South Africa’s three capitals, where police were alerted to disturbing reports from members of the public. According to Arrive Alive, a South African crime and safety news outlet, officers were called to the Thabure district on Saturday, 20 December, after witnesses said a man was behaving erratically while holding what appeared to be a human skull.

Police responded to the call and arrived at a stormwater drainage tunnel beneath the Central Park Complex. There, officers found the suspect in possession of the human skull and immediately arrested him. The man was taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the surrounding area, police believe they later discovered pieces of what appeared to be human flesh on a nearby rock. These findings have prompted a wider investigation, with detectives now working to establish the identity of the victim and determine how the human skull came to be separated from the rest of the body.

Authorities have confirmed that other members of the public were reportedly attacked by the suspect prior to his arrest. While no further details have been released about those incidents, police said the information contributed to the urgency of detaining the man.

Investigators are now attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the discovery. Forensic teams have been deployed to examine the scene, and the human skull has been sent for detailed analysis. Officials say this will be crucial in confirming whether it is linked to a homicide and how long it may have been at the site.

Police have urged the public to avoid speculation as the investigation continues. “This is a complex and sensitive case,” a police spokesperson said, adding that more information would be released once forensic and medical examinations are complete.

The case has caused widespread concern in Bloemfontein, with residents expressing shock at the circumstances surrounding the human skull discovery and calling for swift justice once the facts are fully established.