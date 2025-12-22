South African police have taken two people in for questioning in connection with the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, authorities said on Monday.

Gauteng provincial police, led by Lieutenant General Tommy Mtombeni, acted on leads gathered over the past week and moved on the two individuals early on Monday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

“They are being questioned by our detectives and will then provide us with an update on whether they will effect the necessary arrests,” Mathe told a national police media briefing.

The development formed part of a progress report on violent crime investigations in the province over the past week.

Stock, a well-known South African DJ, was killed in recent days. Further details on the circumstances of his death were not immediately available.

Police said further updates would follow.