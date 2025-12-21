Police in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, are investigating a tragic incident in which a man is alleged to have killed his two young sons before taking his own life, authorities have confirmed.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the incident occurred on December 14 at Mahlikihliki Village in Nkayi. The suspect, identified as Zenzo Ncube, 47, was described by police as a mental patient.

“Police in Nkayi are investigating a sad incident in which a mental patient, Zenzo Ncube (47), allegedly killed his two sons, Mandlenkosi Ncube (8) and Zimiso Ncube (5), before committing suicide by hanging,” the ZRP said.

The police added that investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths. No further details were released, and authorities said they would not speculate while inquiries continue.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Nkayi community, where residents described the family as known and previously quiet. Community leaders said the deaths had left many struggling to understand how such a tragedy could occur, particularly involving young children.

Police used the incident to renew calls for families and communities in Nkayi and across the country to take mental health concerns seriously. The ZRP urged relatives to seek professional help when they notice signs of distress, behavioural changes or worsening mental health conditions among family members.

Mental health advocates say access to care remains limited in many rural parts of Zimbabwe, including Nkayi, making early intervention difficult. They argue that stronger community awareness and better support systems are needed to prevent similar incidents.

While cases of murder-suicide are rare, authorities say they often highlight broader challenges around mental health care, stigma and access to services. Police stressed that reporting concerns early can help prevent loss of life.

As the investigation continues, the ZRP said it would engage local leaders in Nkayi to promote awareness and encourage families to seek help when dealing with mental health challenges.