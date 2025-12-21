The release of long-awaited Epstein files by the US Justice Department has been overshadowed by questions over missing documents and extensive redactions, prompting renewed criticism from lawmakers and transparency advocates.

The department published thousands of records over two days, including photographs, police reports and court material connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The disclosures mark the first time such records have been made public under theepstein-files/"> Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by President Donald Trump requiring the release of all Justice Department files related to Epstein, with limited exceptions.

Among the newly released Epstein files are images of Epstein’s homes in New York City and the US Virgin Islands, records of his international travel and photographs featuring well-known political and public figures. The material also includes grand jury transcripts from cases involving Epstein and his associates.

However, CBS News reported that at least 15 files available on the Justice Department’s website on Friday were no longer accessible by Saturday. One missing file reportedly showed a photograph of President Trump alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, while others included images of rooms appearing to contain massage tables and explicit artwork.

The Justice Department has not directly explained why the files were removed. In a post on X, it said photos and other materials were continuing to be reviewed and redacted “consistent with the law”, suggesting changes may occur as additional information is assessed.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the “volume of materials” meant the Epstein files would be released on a rolling basis, despite Congress setting a clear deadline. The department has said delays are due to the need to protect survivors’ identities and other sensitive personal information.

Critics argue that the initial disclosures add little new understanding of Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to avoid serious federal charges for years. Notably absent are FBI interviews with survivors and internal Justice Department memos examining charging decisions, records seen as crucial to understanding how Epstein secured a 2008 plea deal on relatively minor state-level charges.

The Epstein files released so far also make limited reference to several powerful figures long linked to Epstein, including Britain’s former Prince Andrew. While there are newly released images of former President Bill Clinton and fewer of Mr Trump, neither has been accused of wrongdoing, and officials say the photographs played no role in criminal proceedings.

As the Justice Department prepares further releases, uncertainty remains over what material will ultimately become public and whether missing documents will be restored. For now, the handling of the Epstein files has intensified debate over transparency, accountability and public trust in one of the most controversial cases in recent US legal history.