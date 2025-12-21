Johannesburg remains at the centre of an escalating urban crime crisis, with hijacked buildings continuing to pose a serious threat to public safety and governance in the city. Former City of Johannesburg mayor and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has warned that the city is still a battleground for hijackers and organised crime syndicates, many of which he claims are linked to politically connected individuals.

Mashaba says hijacked buildings, particularly in the inner city, have become symbols of state failure and corruption. According to him, criminal syndicates illegally occupy buildings, collect rent from vulnerable tenants and intimidate law enforcement officials. He argues that accountability has been lacking, allowing these networks to thrive for years.

“Unfortunately, this whole syndicate of hijacked buildings involves people who are politically connected, some of them directly involved in politics,” Mashaba said. He referenced recent revelations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi, which he believes have exposed deep-rooted corruption within law enforcement agencies.

Specialist security and private investigator Mike Bolhuis says corruption and bribery have significantly worsened the crisis of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. He explains that police officers and city officials are often threatened by criminal kingpins who control these properties, making enforcement extremely difficult.

Bolhuis adds that the slow pace of the justice system further emboldens those behind hijacked buildings. “Court interdicts can help, but they are hard to enforce. These groups are organised, well-funded and ruthless. In some cases, they bribe authorities or even resort to murder,” he said.

City authorities acknowledge the severity of the problem. Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, says turf wars over rental income from hijacked buildings are intensifying once again, putting many lives at risk. He warns that innocent residents are often caught in the crossfire.

In response, the city has stepped up inspections and coordinated raids targeting hijacked buildings. The latest operation took place on Saturday in Marshalltown, where a multi-agency team inspected one of the most notorious buildings in the CBD.

While officials insist these actions signal renewed commitment, residents and experts agree that dismantling the criminal networks behind hijacked buildings will require sustained political will, stronger law enforcement and meaningful reform of the justice system.