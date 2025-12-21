At least ten people have been killed and another ten injured in a shooting+in+bekkersdal&mid=81B6A75C9AEE784F490C81B6A75C9AEE784F490C&FORM=VIRE">major shooting incident in the Johannesburg-area township of Bekkersdal, according to South African authorities. The Bekkersdal shooting took place late on Saturday evening in the densely populated township, which lies to the west of the city.

South African police said unknown gunmen opened fire in a busy area, killing ten people at the scene and wounding at least ten others. Emergency services were dispatched shortly after reports of gunfire, with paramedics transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Hospital officials said several of the wounded were in serious condition, while others were being treated for less severe gunshot injuries.

Police have not yet released details about the victims, including their names or ages. Officers said their priority was to notify families and ensure that survivors received appropriate medical and psychological support. A spokesperson for the South African Police Service described the Bekkersdal shooting as a “tragic and senseless act of violence” that had deeply affected the local community and the wider Johannesburg region.

Witnesses spoke of panic and confusion as shots rang out. Some residents ran for cover in nearby buildings, while others attempted to assist those who had been wounded before emergency crews arrived. Community leaders have appealed for calm, urging residents not to speculate or circulate unverified information while the investigation continues.

At this stage, police have not confirmed a motive for the Bekkersdal shooting. Investigators are examining several possible lines of inquiry, including whether the attack was linked to criminal activity, gang-related violence or a targeted assault. Authorities have cautioned against drawing early conclusions and have appealed to the public for information, including any video footage that may assist in identifying the suspects.

Bekkersdal, part of the West Rand near Johannesburg, has faced ongoing challenges related to crime and social tensions in recent years. Provincial and national officials have reiterated their commitment to supporting local law enforcement and improving safety in the area.

Representatives from the Gauteng provincial government have condemned the violence and offered condolences to the families of those killed. Additional police resources are expected to be deployed as investigations into the Bekkersdal shooting continue, with authorities promising to provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Police have revised the number of victims killed in the Bekkersdal township from ten to nine people. Ten others have been shot and wounded.