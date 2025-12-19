Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party said on Thursday it would not “lose sleep” over partial travel restrictions imposed by the United States, as President Donald Trump moves to tighten entry requirements affecting 12 African nations.

Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was unmoved by Trump’s latest proclamation, describing US immigration policy as a matter of American sovereignty.

“Americans elect a government and out of the election of their government it governs them according to their sovereign wishes as Americans. What they decide to do about entry or exit to their country is their business,” Mutsvangwa told reporters at the party’s Harare headquarters.

Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday expanding travel restrictions to 39 countries, placing Zimbabwe among 15 nations facing partial limitations on certain visa categories. The measures take effect on 1 January.

The White House cited Zimbabwe’s visa overstay rate of 7.89 percent for tourist and business visas and 15.15 percent for student and exchange visas as justification for the restrictions.

Twelve of the 15 countries facing partial restrictions are in Africa, prompting the African Union to warn of potential damage to diplomatic relations, educational exchanges and commercial ties built over decades.

Mutsvangwa criticised the move as counter to globalisation, while stopping short of prescribing how the US should conduct its immigration policy.

“If countries become paranoid or xenophobic it is a retrogressive step,” he said. “The world is becoming a global village and free movement of people, as much as possible, encourages that interaction among people.”

Relations between Harare and Washington have been strained since the early 2000s when Zimbabwe embarked on a fast-tracked land reform programme that saw white-owned farms redistributed to black Zimbabweans. The US imposed targeted sanctions on Zimbabwean officials in response.

Recent years had seen tentative signs of warming ties, making Trump’s expanded restrictions a potential setback.