Zimbabwe’s national power utility says it expects a largely uninterrupted electricity supply during the festive season and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), offering reassurance to households, businesses and football fans across the country.

In a statement, ZESA Holdings said electricity generation and supply had shown significant improvement in 2025, performing better than in previous years. The utility’s stakeholder relations, communications and welfare manager, George Manyaya, said current projections for December point to a stable power situation with limited load shedding.

“This positive outlook is largely due to key interventions, particularly improved plant availability at Hwange Power Station units 1 and 2, as well as at the Kariba Power Station,” Mr Manyaya said.

Zimbabwe has faced persistent power shortages in recent years, driven by ageing infrastructure, drought-related challenges affecting hydropower generation, and rising demand. However, ZESA said increased domestic electricity generation would now be complemented by power from independent producers and additional imports secured through the Southern African Power Pool.

The utility is also counting on reduced electricity demand during the holiday period, when some industries traditionally scale down operations or close for the festive break. This, ZESA said, is expected to ease pressure on the national grid, even though domestic consumption typically rises as people travel and engage in tourism-related activities within Zimbabwe.

“These efforts are expected to reduce the supply shortfall, leading to minimal load shedding during this festive period,” Mr Manyaya added.

The announcement comes as Zimbabwe prepares to participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, which begin on Sunday in Morocco. The national team, the Warriors, are scheduled to face Egypt on 22 December, Angola on 26 December and South Africa on 29 December in the group stages.

With millions of Zimbabweans expected to watch the matches on television, ZESA said it was taking additional steps to minimise power disruptions during key fixtures.

“We are aware that the nation will be rallying behind the national soccer team during Afcon. We have put in place mechanisms and mitigation measures to ensure there is minimal load curtailment,” Mr Manyaya said.

He added that ZESA’s 24-hour National Contact Centre would remain fully operational throughout the festive season, with technical teams on standby to respond to faults and emergencies, as Zimbabwe enters a period of heightened electricity demand and national attention.