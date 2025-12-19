The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed conservative activist Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa in a party-line vote of 53-43, with all Democrats opposing the nomination.

Bozell was confirmed alongside 96 other diplomatic and sub-cabinet level nominees in a bloc vote. He takes up the post at one of the most turbulent periods in US-South Africa relations since the end of apartheid.

The Media Research Center founder, who stepped down from the conservative media watchdog organization in May to pursue the diplomatic posting, was nominated by President Donald Trump in March. His nomination raised concerns given his history as an anti-ANC activist during the apartheid years.

At his October confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bozell outlined an assertive approach to the posting. He said he would communicate US objections to South Africa’s non-aligned stance towards Russia, Iran and China and press the government to drop its genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

“When South African politicians greet as friends those who seek to destabilise the world’s peace and security, then common ground between our two countries feels harder to find,” Bozell told senators.

He also pledged to advance Trump’s invitation to white Afrikaners to seek refuge in the United States, a program based on the administration’s disputed claims that they face persecution.

When questioned by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy about whether he supported race-based refugee policies, Bozell declined to share his personal views, saying he was there to serve the president’s agenda.

The ambassadorial post has been vacant since January when Reuben Brigety II stepped down as part of a standard transition following Trump’s election victory. Relations have deteriorated sharply since then.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata after Rasool criticized Trump’s policies. The administration has also imposed tariffs on South African imports, cut aid programs including HIV treatment funding, and boycotted the country’s G20 summit in November.

This week, South Africa arrested and ordered the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals who were working at a center processing refugee applications for the US Afrikaner resettlement program. The incident sparked fresh diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington.

South Africa has refused to withdraw its ICJ case against Israel despite US pressure. Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told the Financial Times there was “no chance” Pretoria would drop the proceedings, saying the country would stand by its principles.

Bozell, 70, founded the Media Research Center in 1987 and led it for nearly four decades. He is the nephew of the late conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr.