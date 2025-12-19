A South African Doctor is at the centre of an intensifying debate over free speech, professional ethics and political expression, as the country’s health regulator prepares to decide whether to pursue a full disciplinary inquiry.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a medical doctor and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to health, has been sanctioned by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for unprofessional conduct following social media posts about Israel’s war in Gaza. The council has until 28 January to decide whether to escalate the matter into a formal professional conduct inquiry.

The case stems from comments Mofokeng made on X in January, responding to reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had delayed a ceasefire. In one post, later deleted, she used profanity directed at Netanyahu. In subsequent posts she criticised Hillel Neuer, head of the pro-Israel organisation UN Watch, using language that the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) described as abusive and unethical.

The SAZF lodged a complaint with the HPCSA, arguing that the comments breached social media guidelines for medical professionals and brought the profession into disrepute. In October, a preliminary committee agreed, issuing a R10,000 fine. The federation welcomed the ruling, saying it highlighted what it sees as political bias among some UN officials.

Mofokeng, however, has appealed. Her legal team argues that the sanction infringes constitutional protections for free expression and violates international law governing the immunity of UN special rapporteurs. As a South Africa Doctor serving on a UN mandate, they say, she is protected from legal and administrative action for statements made in the course of her work.

The controversy has been accompanied by intimidation. In April, while Mofokeng was travelling on official duty, an envelope containing human excrement and a hateful note referring to her work on Palestine was delivered to her office in Washington, DC. Georgetown University police were unable to trace the sender.

Support for Mofokeng has come from more than 150 academics, religious leaders and civil society organisations, who accuse the HPCSA of echoing past failures by medical regulators during apartheid. They warn that pursuing the case risks chilling court-appeal-after-malema-found-guilty-of-hate-speech/">speech by health professionals who speak out on human rights.

If a full inquiry proceeds, the stakes will rise significantly. The HPCSA would be able to reconsider the case in its entirety, potentially exposing the South Africa Doctor to more serious sanctions, including suspension or loss of her medical licence. The regulator has not publicly commented on how it will proceed.