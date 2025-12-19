Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has reaffirmed that cleaning up the Joburg CBD remains a top priority for the city, as authorities intensify efforts to confront urban decay, crime and lawlessness in the inner city.

Morero’s comments follow renewed public concern about safety in the Joburg CBD, sparked by the fatal shooting of media personality Warrick Stock earlier this week. Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, was shot dead near the Carlton Centre on Tuesday. The 40-year-old had reportedly been working at Zambesi House, a previously hijacked building, where he was privately contracted to warras-security-team-at-hijacked-building">oversee security operations.

The killing has once again highlighted the challenges facing the Joburg CBD, including high crime levels, deteriorating infrastructure and the proliferation of unlawfully occupied buildings. These issues have long troubled residents, businesses and visitors, with many warning that crime continues to undermine efforts to revive the city centre.

On Thursday, Morero visited the Stock family to offer condolences and to reiterate the city’s commitment to restoring safety and order in the Joburg CBD. He said the incident underscored the urgency of the city’s plans to strengthen law enforcement and crime prevention strategies in the area.

“While it continues to be a concern of the city, it’s part of our priorities to deal with law enforcement and crime prevention because crime continues to escalate,” Morero said. He added that widespread lawlessness in the Joburg CBD had prompted the city to formally declare crime prevention as one of its key priorities.

According to the mayor, authorities are focusing on coordinated operations involving the metro police, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to reclaim the inner city. These efforts include targeting criminal networks, addressing hijacked buildings and improving visible policing in crime hotspots across the Joburg CBD.

City officials say the clean-up drive is also linked to broader urban renewal plans aimed at attracting investment and restoring confidence in the central business district. Morero acknowledged that progress has been slow but insisted that the city remains committed to reversing years of decline.

The death of Stock has intensified scrutiny on the pace and effectiveness of these interventions. For many residents and workers in the Joburg CBD, the tragedy has reinforced calls for sustained action rather than short-term crackdowns.

Morero said the city would continue to “push back” against crime, stressing that restoring safety in the Joburg CBD is essential to Johannesburg’s economic and social recovery.