South Africa’s flagship wildlife destination, Kruger National Park, will introduce gate quotas for day visitors during the festive season in an effort to manage congestion and protect facilities, authorities have said.

South African National Parks (SANParks), the state body responsible for managing the park, said the measures are designed to prevent overcrowding on roads and at visitor amenities during one of the busiest periods of the year. Once daily entry limits are reached, only visitors who have booked in advance will be allowed to enter.

“Queueing will then apply, and access will be dependent on the number of visitors exiting the park,” SANParks said in a statement. It added that Wild Card members would not be exempt from the pre-booking administration fee.

Day visitors are being urged to secure access by booking online ahead of their visit. A non-refundable administration fee of R59 for adults and R29 for children applies, in addition to the standard conservation fee, which is payable at the gate unless a valid Wild Card is presented.

SANParks stressed that the quota system does not apply to overnight guests staying inside Kruger National Park, but only to day visitors. Those who have booked in advance will be prioritised at entrance gates, provided they arrive within their allocated time slots. Late arrivals will be treated as non-booked visitors and will not receive priority access.

Three entry time slots have been introduced: from 05:30 to 08:00, from 08:00 to 10:00, and from 10:00 onwards. Visitors have been advised to plan carefully and to take note of operational times.

Conservation fees vary depending on nationality. South African residents, as well as citizens of Zimbabwe and Mozambique, pay R134 per adult and R67 per child aged between two and 11. Nationals of Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries pay R275 per adult and R137 per child, while the standard international fee is R602 for adults and R300 for children.

SANParks said valid identification would be required at entry points. Failure to produce appropriate documents would result in visitors being charged the standard international rate. Vehicles without licence plates, or without a valid temporary licence number, will not be allowed to enter or exit the park, and any such vehicles found inside may be impounded.

To support enforcement and prevent illegal activity, ranger services will be supported by the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force throughout the festive period.