Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, in central Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that the four were questioned following a raid at Zambesi House, an eight-storey residential building in the city’s central business district. The operation was carried out by the JMPD’s tactical response unit as part of an ongoing investigation into the killing.

DJ Warras was shot dead outside the building just after midday on Tuesday. He had been zambesi-house/">contracted to provide security at Zambesi House through his company, Imperium Ops. The building has reportedly been the subject of long-running disputes involving rent payments and control of the property.warra

According to police officials, the four people questioned are among six individuals against whom DJ Warras had applied for a protection order last week. He alleged that he and his security staff had been threatened by tenants linked to a committee accused of attempting to hijack the building by refusing to pay rent.

Speaking to media during the raid, Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, said officers had confiscated several mobile phones during the operation. He said investigators would analyse messages and communications as part of efforts to establish whether there was prior knowledge of, or involvement in, the killing.

“We confiscated a phone from a lady, and when we looked at the messages, there is some laughter where she says, ‘Oh, he died’,” Tshwaku said. “The extraction team has taken them for questioning. We have taken all their phones; we are going to go through them and all these conversations.”

Tshwaku added that authorities had received information from other tenants suggesting that threats against DJ Warras had been openly discussed within the building. He said some residents had expressed anger over the protection order application, which they believed could lead to arrests or evictions.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the threats reported by DJ Warras are directly linked to his death. No arrests have been announced, and police have stressed that the questioning does not imply guilt.

The JMPD said the investigation remains active and appealed to anyone with information to come forward as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing of DJ Warras.