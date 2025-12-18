The United States threatened South Africa with “severe consequences” on Thursday after authorities raided a Johannesburg facility processing refugee applications for white Afrikaners and arrested seven Kenyan nationals working there illegally.

The State Department condemned “in the strongest terms” what it called the detention of U.S. officials and the public release of their passport information, describing it as harassment designed to intimidate American government personnel.

“The United States will not tolerate such behavior toward its government’s officials,” the State Department said. “Failure by the South African Government to hold those responsible accountable will result in severe consequences.”

The Tuesday raid targeted a centre processing applications under the Trump administration’s programme granting refugee status to white South Africans. South Africa’s Home Affairs Ministry said the seven Kenyans were working on tourist visas that did not permit employment, and were issued deportation orders with five-year re-entry bans.

The U.S. government had contracted RSC Africa, a Kenya-based organisation operated by Church World Service, to process the refugee applications. South Africa’s Home Affairs department said earlier visa applications for Kenyan nationals to perform this work had been declined.

Two U.S. government employees were briefly detained then released during the operation, according to sources familiar with the situation. South Africa maintains no American officials were arrested and the site was not a diplomatic facility.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Ministry said the presence of foreign officials coordinating with undocumented workers “raises serious questions about intent and diplomatic protocol.”

The incident marks the latest flashpoint in deteriorating U.S.-South Africa relations. President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa’s government of persecuting white Afrikaners, claims Pretoria has consistently rejected as misinformation.

In October, the Trump administration set the annual U.S. refugee ceiling at 7,500 – the lowest in history – directing that most places be reserved for white South Africans. A first group of white South African refugees arrived in the U.S. in May.

South Africa’s government has said white South Africans do not meet refugee criteria because there is no persecution, though it would not prevent applications.

The State Department separately confirmed Thursday it did not invite South Africa to initial planning meetings for next year’s G20 summit, the first time a member has been excluded from the bloc.

Trump boycotted last month’s G20 summit in Johannesburg and signed an executive order in February halting U.S. aid to South Africa.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has initiated formal diplomatic engagements with both Washington and Nairobi to address the matter.