The Cape Flats Safety Forum has called for immediate and decisive intervention following the release of the Q2 crime stats, which it says paint a worrying picture of deteriorating safety across the Western Cape.

The second-quarter figures were released on Wednesday and show that gains made earlier in the year have been lost. Acting provincial police commissioner Preston Voskuil said progress recorded in the first quarter had been reversed, with a sharp increase in firearm-related violent crime. According to the Q2 crime stats, shootings and murders linked to illegal firearms remain a major driver of violence in several Cape Flats communities.

Abie Isaacs, spokesperson for the Cape Flats Safety Forum, said the situation has reached crisis levels. He argued that the Q2 crime stats demonstrate that current policing resources are insufficient to deal with murder-of-two-sisters/">the scale of violence.

“The South African National Defence Force needs to be deployed to bring crime under control,” Isaacs said. “Crime in this province is now at a state-of-disaster level.”

Isaacs added that the Western Cape premier should declare a provincial state of disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act. He said such a move would allow for additional resources and emergency measures to be implemented more rapidly in areas hardest hit by violent crime highlighted in the Q2 crime stats.

“We will continue to call for the SANDF to be deployed,” he said, adding that the forum believes extraordinary measures are now unavoidable.

The forum is also calling for a commission of inquiry into gang activity and the widespread availability of illegal firearms. Isaacs said the Q2 crime stats underline the need for a long-term, coordinated response involving national and provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies and community structures.

He further warned that the rise in violence against women and children is “equally alarming”, saying these crimes often occur alongside gang-related violence and intimidation.

“We are calling on the province to come up with a clear and focused strategy to deal with this crime, specifically in the Western Cape,” Isaacs said. He stressed that without urgent intervention informed by the Q2 crime stats, communities on the Cape Flats would continue to bear the brunt of escalating violence.

Police have said they are analysing the data and reviewing operational plans in response to the latest figures.