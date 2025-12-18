Former Public Protector Madonsela has said she was advised by a security specialist to speak out publicly about a possible breach at her Stellenbosch property, amid an ongoing legal dispute linked to the estate of her late partner, Richard Foxton.

Speaking on Wednesday, Madonsela said the advice was given as a precaution, should “anything happen” to her, following what she described as disturbing developments around one of her homes in the Western Cape. The property, purchased in 2021, was intended to serve as her residence while working in the region and possibly as a future retirement home.

According to Madonsela, concerns were raised after she learned that the property may have been accessed without her knowledge or consent. She said the house was allegedly re-evaluated from R7.5 million six months ago to R10 million, leading her to suspect that an executor of Foxton’s estate may have gained illegal access to the home.

“The thought of someone having been to my house without me or anyone authorised present left a chilling effect on my family,” Madonsela said.

The comments come amid a broader dispute involving the administration of Foxton’s estate. Madonsela has publicly challenged media reports which she says have falsely portrayed her relationship with Foxton and her interactions with his family. She maintains that she was in a committed relationship with Foxton for nearly a decade prior to his death in June.

She alleges that executors of the estate have attempted to slander her, deny the existence of their relationship, and evict her from a Johannesburg home they shared. Madonsela stressed that Foxton had trusted the same executors with his financial affairs and said eviction efforts were not initiated at the request of his adult children.

“The eviction notice was not a court order delivered discreetly by a court sheriff,” Madonsela said. “It was a chilling posting in a family WhatsApp group.”

Madonsela is also disputing the validity of a will dated 2025 that was submitted to the Master of the High Court. She has applied to the High Court for the removal of the current executors, arguing that their conduct raises serious concerns.

She described suggestions that she is in conflict with Foxton’s family over the estate as “perplexing”, emphasising that her legal challenge is focused on the actions of the executors rather than the family itself.

The matter remains before the courts, and Madonsela has said she will continue to address the issues through legal channels.