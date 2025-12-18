Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has expressed strong concern over proposed abortion law amendments, warning that the changes could have long-term consequences for families, children and the country’s moral values.

The amendments form part of the Medical Services Amendment Bill, which was passed by Zimbabwe’s National Assembly last week and is now awaiting consideration by the Senate. The bill includes wide-ranging revisions to existing abortion regulations, prompting debate among political leaders, civil society groups and faith-based organisations.

Speaking on Tuesday at a children’s charity event in Bulawayo, Coltart urged senators to reject the bill in its current form and allow for broader public consultation.

“As a father, a grandfather and a citizen, I am deeply concerned about these changes and the threat that they pose,” he said. “Not just to the unborn child, but to teenage girls and the fabric of our families.”

Coltart criticised the way the abortion law amendments were introduced, arguing that the process lacked transparency and meaningful engagement with the public.

“This bill has been sneaked into our legislation without consultation,” he said. “There has been no meaningful public input, and I have no doubt that if there were consultations, many of these provisions would be changed.”

He added that laws dealing with sensitive moral and social issues should reflect what he described as national values and the views of the majority of citizens. According to the mayor, rushing through abortion law amendments without sufficient debate risks deepening social divisions.

The mayor said government priorities should instead focus on protecting children already born into vulnerable circumstances. He called for increased funding for orphanages, foster care systems and child welfare institutions.

“As a nation, instead of focusing on terminating the lives of children, we should be asking what we need to do to ensure that children born into hardship are protected and nurtured,” he said.

Coltart also linked child welfare to education funding, warning that inadequate support was pushing vulnerable children out of school. He criticised the allocation of about US$9 million to the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) in the latest national budget, describing it as insufficient to meet demand.

“If anything should be a priority, it should be the education of our children, especially those whose parents cannot afford school fees,” he said, urging the government to clear outstanding BEAM arrears and ensure that no child is excluded from school in 2026.

The Senate is expected to debate the bill in the coming weeks, as discussion over the proposed abortion law amendments continues across the country.