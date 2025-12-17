President Donald Trump has signed a trump-further-restricts-and-limits-the-entry-of-foreign-nationals-to-protect-the-security-of-the-united-states/">proclamation expanding the US travel ban to include nationals from 39 countries, a significant increase from the previous list of 19, the White House said on Tuesday.

Under the new order, seven additional countries are subject to a full travel ban: Laos, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria. Laos and Sierra Leone had previously faced partial restrictions but are now included in the stricter category.

A further 15 countries have been added to a list facing partial restrictions. These include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The White House said the expanded travel ban was based on what it described as “severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” by the countries listed. Nationals from affected states will face limitations on entry to the United States, although the proclamation includes exemptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders and certain visa categories. Individuals whose entry is deemed to serve US national interests are also excluded.

The order also applies restrictions to individuals holding Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents. At the same time, it lifts a ban on nonimmigrant visas for citizens of Turkmenistan, while maintaining suspended entry for Turkmen nationals overall.

CNN previously reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had recommended expanding the list to between 30 and 32 countries, a figure that has now been exceeded.

The expansion comes as Mr Trump intensifies his immigration crackdown following a shooting in Washington DC that killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who had previously worked with US forces in Afghanistan and later resettled in Washington state.

Since returning to office, Mr Trump has moved to halt or tighten nearly all forms of foreign entry to the US, alongside a renewed mass deportation campaign. Other measures include pausing asylum decisions and reviewing cases approved under the previous administration.

During his first term, Mr Trump introduced a controversial travel ban targeting several majority-Muslim countries. After legal challenges, the Supreme Court upheld a revised version in 2018. That policy was repealed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The latest proclamation reinstates the travel ban as a central feature of Mr Trump’s immigration agenda, significantly widening its global scope.