Slain DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, had obtained a protection order just a week before he was warras-reportedly-shot-in-johannesburg/">shot dead in Johannesburg, following what authorities described as “genuine threats” to his life.

According to confirmed information, Stock had opened a protection order against five individuals who were living in a building known as Zambesi House in the Johannesburg central business district. The property had previously been identified as a hijacked building, a growing concern for city officials and law enforcement agencies.

Johannesburg’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, confirmed that the protection order had been formally granted and listed five people as respondents. Their identities have not yet been made public. Tshwaku said Stock had raised serious concerns about his safety after facing repeated intimidation and threats while carrying out his work at the property.

Stock was reportedly managing security operations at Zambesi House through his company, Elite VIP, which had secured the contract to provide security services at the building. Hijacked and unlawfully occupied buildings in the inner city are often associated with criminal syndicates, making security work in such environments particularly dangerous.

Tshwaku told media that the threats against Stock were not taken lightly. “There were genuine threats to his life, which is why a protection order was granted,” he said. The order was only a week old at the time of Stock’s death, raising questions about whether more could have been done to ensure his safety.

On Tuesday, Stock was shot at least four times while leaving the building. Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was declared dead shortly afterwards. No arrests have been announced, and police investigations are ongoing.

The killing has sparked renewed concern about violence linked to hijacked buildings in Johannesburg and the risks faced by security personnel working in high-crime areas. City officials have again called for coordinated action between law enforcement, property owners and the courts to address organised crime and improve the enforcement of protection orders.

Police have urged anyone with information related to the murder to come forward as investigations continue.