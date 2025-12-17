South African musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, known by his stage name Shebe Maburna, was denied bail on Wednesday by a Polokwane court on charges including three counts of attempted murder.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi ruled that the accused cannot be granted bail as the firearm used in the three attempted murder cases has not been found.

The magistrate said most of the offences were committed while Chauke was out on bail on separate charges.

The 30-year-old Lekompo artist, also known as Shebeshxt, was arrested on 12 November 2025 at his home in Bendor, outside Polokwane, during an intelligence-driven operation.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on 19 October 2025 along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane, where Chauke allegedly shot at a motorist after a heated altercation, resulting in a 34-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Chauke faces multiple charges including three attempted murders, alleged possession of an illegal firearm, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

During bail proceedings, investigating officer Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola testified that the musician allegedly forged victims’ signatures on withdrawal statements and intimidated them into dropping cases.

Makola told the court the musician has shown an alleged pattern of disrespect for the law, saying he undermines the criminal justice system when released on bail and goes on to commit more offences.

The defence had argued that Chauke should be granted bail as he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. His lawyer, Advocate Isaac Mokgopo, told the court that Chauke needs regular check-ups as he was involved in a car crash that left him hospitalised for more than two months.

The state upgraded the case to a Schedule 6 offence, a category reserved for the most serious crimes, often involving violence or the use of a firearm. Under this classification, accused persons must demonstrate exceptional circumstances before bail can be granted.

Chauke remains in custody. His trial date has not been set.