The funeral of Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merweslain-madlanga-commission-witness-marius-vlam-van-der-merwe-to-be-held-on-wednesday/"> to be laid to rest today at Medley House in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg. Van der Merwe, also known as Witness D during proceedings at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, was shot and killed outside his home two weeks ago in what police have described as a targeted and cold-blooded attack.

The killing sent shockwaves through law enforcement and civil society, coming only weeks after Van der Merwe delivered explosive testimony at the commission in November. His evidence centred on allegations of police misconduct within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), raising serious questions about accountability and the safety of whistleblowers in South Africa.

During his testimony, Van der Merwe alleged that EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi had instructed him to dispose of the body of Emmanuel Mbense. Mbense died during an interrogation that allegedly involved the use of tubing by police officers. The claims were among the most disturbing heard by the Madlanga commission and placed renewed focus on allegations of torture and abuse in custody.

In the wake of his death, messages of support have poured in for the Van der Merwe family. Omega Tombstones chief executive Danie van den Berg said the company had offered to assist the family by providing a cremation urn at no cost. He said the decision was motivated by compassion rather than any commercial interest.

“We chose to assist this family because they have suffered a tragic and violent loss under circumstances that deeply moved us,” Van den Berg said, describing Van der Merwe as a man who showed courage by standing up for the truth.

Police investigations into the murder are continuing. National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola last week met investigators and later briefed the family on progress in the case. Officers believe they have identified the vehicle used in the killing.

According to Masemola, a white Chevrolet bakkie found abandoned in Alexandra matches a vehicle captured on CCTV footage near Van der Merwe’s home on the night of the shooting. Forensic analysis and multiple leads are being followed up.

As Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe to be laid to rest today, his death has intensified calls for justice, protection for witnesses, and decisive action against those implicated in serious abuses of power.