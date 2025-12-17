South Africa’s Madlanga Commission of Inquiry submitted its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, a key milestone in the probe into allegations of corruption and political interference in the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The inquiry has been holding hearings into claims of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system. The interim report will not be made public, though the final report will be made available to the public, according to Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

The decision to withhold the interim report was to afford Ramaphosa, who did not have the luxury of time to follow the daily proceedings, an opportunity to get up to speed.

“Some of the witnesses who have come before the commission are going to be called back to continue with their evidence,” Magwenya said on Monday.

The commission, which began on 17 September 2025 and is chaired by Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has only completed phase one, which focused on the main allegations, as well as parts of phase two, involving testimony from implicated individuals.

President Ramaphosa announced the inquiry in July 2025 to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of collusion and corruption between politicians, senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives and elements of the judiciary.

Ramaphosa subsequently placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave. Mchunu stated that his 31 December 2024 directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team was driven by his view that the unit had become “administratively untenable.”

Ramaphosa was “quite keen” for the commission to pursue criminal charges almost immediately, Magwenya said. The president expects the commission to exercise its responsibility in referring matters deemed criminal in nature for prosecution, without waiting for the final report.

Additional evidence and witness testimony are expected when the commission resumes proceedings in January 2026.

The inquiry has been overshadowed by violence against witnesses. On December 5, 2025, Marius van der Merwe, a witness who testified about alleged police involvement in a 2022 murder, was shot outside his home in Brakpan.

There has been extensive engagements in government on protecting witnesses before the commission, Magwenya said, adding that the Minister of Justice has undertaken to engage with media leadership on protecting witness identities.

A final report is expected by March 17, 2026.