The charred bodies of two people have been recovered from an Alberton apartment on the East Rand, following a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Emergency services say the incident is under investigation, with authorities not ruling out a possible case of double suicide.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) confirmed that firefighters were dispatched to a residential complex in Alberton after reports of a blaze in one of the units. The fire was contained to a single ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

According to EMS spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald, emergency crews conducted primary search and overhaul operations once the flames were extinguished. It was during these procedures that the two bodies were discovered inside the Alberton apartment.

“During the primary search and overhaul operations, the charred bodies of two occupants were tragically discovered in one of the two-bedroom apartments of the bottom unit,” MacDonald said. “Both individuals were declared dead at the scene by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services personnel from Germiston.”

Authorities said a note was reportedly found on a kitchen table inside the Alberton apartment, suggesting that the deaths may have been the result of suicide. However, officials stressed that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being examined and that no final conclusions have been drawn.

Police have opened an inquest docket, and forensic teams are expected to conduct further investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire and the events leading up to the deaths. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Residents in the complex described being woken by emergency sirens and the smell of smoke. Some were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but no additional injuries were reported.

Emergency services used the incident to remind residents of the importance of fire safety and the early reporting of emergencies. Counselling services are also expected to be offered to affected residents.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. In South Africa, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) can be reached on 0800 567 567 for support.

Investigations into the Alberton apartment fire are ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.