A South African court transferred the attempted murder case against businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, with his trial set to begin on Jan. 29, 2026.

Matlala, 49, appeared briefly at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court alongside four co-accused as prosecutors consolidated seven dockets from multiple jurisdictions into a single case.

The charges stem from a 2023 highway shooting in which actress Tebogo Thobejane was wounded and a female companion suffered permanent spinal injuries during an ambush on the N1 near Sandton.

Matlala faces 11 counts of attempted murder involving several high-profile figures, including taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and entertainer Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Wetties. Additional charges include conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the centralisation of multiple dockets.

“All these matters will form one trial, which will be heard before the Johannesburg High Court,” she said.

The seven dockets originated from Orlando, Pretoria, Sandton and Vereeniging, with prosecutors arguing they share common elements.

Matlala has been held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre’s maximum-security C-Max unit since his arrest in Midrand in May 2025. He has been denied bail twice, first by the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court in September and again by the Johannesburg High Court in October.

Prosecutors argued he poses a flight risk, citing alleged access to a private jet, foreign assets in Mauritius and a fraudulent Eswatini identity document.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Matlala’s lawyer Victor Nkhwashu withdrew from the case. A new legal representative has reportedly been appointed.

The businessman’s name has surfaced in multiple investigations, including the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry examining police corruption. Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo identified him as a member of an alleged criminal network involved in narcotics, extortion and contract killings.

Matlala and two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Floyd Mabusela, will remain in custody until trial. Matlala’s wife Tsakani and co-accused Nthabiseng Nzama are currently out on bail.

Matlala denies all charges.