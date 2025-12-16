President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded travel restrictions to include partial bans on 15 additional countries and full entry suspensions on five more nations, the White House said.

The proclamation adds partial restrictions on Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Citizens of these countries will face restrictions on immigrant visas and certain nonimmigrant categories including tourist, student and exchange visitor visas.

The expansion also imposes full travel bans on Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria, adding them to 12 countries already under complete entry restrictions. Holders of Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents also now face full restrictions.

“Many of the restricted countries suffer from widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records, and nonexistent birth-registration systems—systemically preventing accurate vetting,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

The administration cited visa overstay rates and vetting concerns as justification for the partial restrictions. Nigeria was flagged due to terrorist organizations operating in certain parts of the country, with a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and student visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent.

The decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspect in the shooting of two National Guard troops over Thanksgiving weekend. One guard member died in the attack near the White House.

The proclamation continues full restrictions on 12 countries established in June 2025: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Laos and Sierra Leone were elevated from partial to full bans.

Turkmenistan saw restrictions eased after engaging “productively with the United States,” with the ban on nonimmigrant visas lifted while immigrant visa suspensions remain.

The policy includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, athletes and individuals deemed to serve U.S. national interests.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Trump’s first-term travel restrictions, ruling the policy “is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.”