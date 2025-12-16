Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has told Parliament that none of the Palestinian travellers who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport last month applied for asylum in South Africa. The clarification came after questions were raised about the group’s legal status and the government’s decision to allow them into the country.

In a written parliamentary reply, Schreiber said the Palestinian travellers didn’t seek asylum in SA: Schreiber was responding to a query from Al Jama-ah MP Imraan Ismail-Moosa, who asked the minister to explain his personal intervention in the matter. The minister’s response aimed to address public speculation that the group may have entered the country as asylum seekers.

According to Schreiber, a total of 153 Palestinians landed in Johannesburg on the 13th of the previous month. On arrival, immigration officials found that only 23 of them were in possession of the documentation required under the Immigration Act. These requirements include valid travel documents and confirmed accommodation arrangements while in South Africa.

The remaining travellers could not initially be processed due to incomplete documentation. Schreiber said this created an operational challenge for immigration authorities at the airport, who are legally bound to enforce entry requirements consistently. He added that the situation was escalated to him because of its humanitarian and diplomatic sensitivities.

Schreiber told Parliament that he engaged directly with the Border Management Authority to find a lawful solution. He said the decision was taken to admit the travellers on humanitarian grounds, with the assurance that they would be cared for by the South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers. This arrangement, he explained, allowed authorities to manage the situation without bypassing the law.

Reiterating the government’s position, Schreiber stressed again that the Palestinian travellers didn’t seek asylum in SA: Schreiber emphasised that none of the individuals lodged an asylum application upon arrival or thereafter. He said their admission should not be interpreted as a change in South Africa’s asylum or immigration policy.

The issue has drawn political attention amid heightened sensitivity around migration and border control. Schreiber said the department remains committed to enforcing the Immigration Act while responding responsibly to humanitarian cases. He added that each situation would continue to be assessed on its own merits, in line with South African law and international obligations.