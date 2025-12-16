Police have confirmed a significant breakthrough in the Tembisa school principal murder, following the arrest of a deputy principal from the same school as the victim. The 61-year-old school principal was shot and killed at his home in Tembisa on Tuesday, in what authorities have described as a brutal and targeted attack.

According to Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fred Kekana, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday as part of an intensive investigation launched immediately after the killing. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the local education community, as the suspect holds a senior leadership position at the same school where the victim served as principal.

The Tembisa school principal murder occurred when unknown attackers allegedly broke into the family home using an axe. Police say the assailants confronted the principal, fatally shooting him during the incident. His wife and son were reportedly assaulted during the ordeal. The attackers then fled the scene with several stolen items, including cellphones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant General Kekana said a specialised team was assembled soon after the crime was reported. “A team was established to follow up all this immediately when they started investigating. At the end, the team managed to arrest the deputy principal of the same school,” Kekana said. He added that the suspect is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

While police have not yet disclosed a possible motive, Kekana stressed that investigations into the Tembisa school principal murder are ongoing and that further arrests have not been ruled out. Authorities are continuing to question those close to the case as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

The Tembisa school principal murder has raised concerns about safety within school communities and the broader issue of violent crime in Gauteng. Education officials and community leaders have expressed shock at the developments, calling for justice for the slain principal and support for his family as the legal process unfolds.