The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has premier-ntuli-ahead-of-no-confidence-vote/">defended the performance and stability of the KZN coalition government following the failure of a motion of no confidence against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

The motion, tabled by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, was debated in the provincial legislature on Monday but did not secure enough support to remove the premier. Mr Ntuli, who leads the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU), remains in office after the vote.

MK had accused the coalition administration of poor service delivery and financial mismanagement, arguing that the provincial government was failing residents. However, the DA rejected those claims, saying the vote’s outcome demonstrated that the KZN coalition retained the confidence of the majority of lawmakers.

Dean Macpherson, the DA’s provincial leader, said the events in the legislature showed that the administration was holding firm despite political pressure.

“The provincial government is very, very stable; that is why you are seeing these play out today,” Mr Macpherson told reporters. “If they had the numbers, they would have sat down and put up their hands. They don’t want to put up their hands because they know they are going to lose.”

He added that while the DA accepted the right of opposition parties to challenge the government, the manner in which the proceedings unfolded raised serious concerns.

Mr Macpherson accused MK members of disrupting the sitting and engaging in behaviour that he described as threatening. “This is unacceptable what we are seeing: intimidation, threats, and the irony is that the MK was complaining of intimidation, but here they are intimidating the Premier, intimidating MECs and members,” he said.

The DA said it would raise the issue of conduct in the chamber through the appropriate legislative channels, arguing that robust debate should not cross into harassment.

Political analysts say the failed motion underlines the complex balance of power in KwaZulu-Natal, where no single party commands an outright majority. The KZN coalition, made up of several parties with differing priorities, has faced ongoing scrutiny since taking office.

For now, the DA insists the coalition remains focused on governance rather than internal disputes. “Our responsibility is to deliver services and ensure stability,” Mr Macpherson said, adding that the government would continue its work despite what he called attempts to undermine it.

The MK Party has not yet responded to the DA’s latest comments but has previously said it would continue to hold the provincial administration to account.