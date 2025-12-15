Three suspects wanted for murder and robbery were killed in a shootout with police in Mbazwana in northern KwaZulu-Natal province, South African police said on Monday.

The suspects were wanted in connection with a series of violent crimes in the Mtubatuba, Mbazwana and Emanguzi areas, according to provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

“The three suspects who were wanted for a string of murder and robbery cases, they were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Police recovered two firearms and a toy gun from the scene.

Authorities said they are searching for two additional suspects who escaped during the confrontation. Police said further details would be released in due course.

KwaZulu-Natal has one of South Africa’s highest rates of violent crime, with rural areas in the north of the province affected by armed robbery and murder.