Traffic authorities in South Africa say a renewed commitment by officers to confront corruption on the roads is beginning to show results, following a series of arrests linked to attempted bribery.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has confirmed that eight motorists have been arrested since the start of the festive season for allegedly trying to bribe traffic officers. The arrests were made between 1 December 2025 and mid-December, a period traditionally associated with increased traffic volumes and heightened enforcement.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the RTMC said it welcomed what it described as a “new and refreshing attitude” among traffic officers, who it believes are increasingly determined to enforce the law without fear or favour. The corporation said officers had shown courage by refusing bribes and taking legal action against those involved.

“This demonstrates a zero-tolerance stance towards bribery and corruption,” the RTMC said. “It reflects a clear intention by officers to clean up their image and apply the law consistently.”

According to the RTMC, two of the arrests took place in the Western Cape, three in the Eastern Cape and three in Gauteng. The organisation did not disclose further details about the individuals involved or the specific circumstances of each case, citing ongoing legal processes.

South Africa has long faced challenges related to corruption in traffic enforcement, with bribery often blamed for undermining road safety efforts and public confidence in law enforcement. The RTMC said the latest arrests suggest progress is being made, particularly during the high-risk festive travel period.

The corporation added that it hoped the firm approach adopted by officers would contribute to fewer road crashes and fatalities. The festive season is typically marked by an increase in serious accidents, driven by higher traffic volumes, fatigue and alcohol-related offences.

The RTMC has repeatedly urged motorists to comply with traffic laws and warned that attempts at bribery would be met with criminal charges rather than leniency. It also encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of corruption through official channels.

Authorities say enforcement operations will continue nationwide throughout the festive season, with road safety remaining a key priority.