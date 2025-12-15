KwaZulu-Natal’s Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says he is developing a long-term strategy aimed at reducing the Zulu royal family’s reliance on provincial funding, while strengthening its ability to generate its own income. The proposal, outlined in recent media interviews, forms part of broader discussions about public spending pressures and sustainable development in the province.

According to Rodgers, the provincial government currently allocates tens of millions of rands each year to support the Zulu monarchy. In the previous financial year alone, he approved a payment of R86 million to the royal household. While Rodgers emphasised the cultural and historical importance of the monarchy, he said the current funding model needs to be reconsidered.

The plan, described by Rodgers as still in its early stages, is centred on creating revenue-generating projects linked to assets already associated with the royal family. This approach sits at the heart of KZN’s Rodgers working on plan to make Zulu royal family financially self-sustainable, a concept he believes could benefit both the monarchy and the provincial fiscus.

One option under consideration is a model inspired by Botswana’s Meat Commission (BMC). Established in 1965, the BMC was designed to promote Botswana’s beef industry internationally and played a key role in the country’s early economic growth. The institution continues to operate today as a significant contributor to Botswana’s economy.

Rodgers said KwaZulu-Natal could adapt aspects of this model by leveraging the Zulu royal family’s land holdings and cattle. He revealed that potential investors have been identified to explore a joint venture focused on a beef canning plant, with the aim of exporting canned beef to Central African markets where demand is high. Preliminary studies have already been conducted, and Rodgers said the King has shown strong interest in the proposal.

As part of KZN’s Rodgers working on plan to make Zulu royal family financially self-sustainable, the provincial leadership is expected to undertake a benchmarking visit to Botswana to assess how such a model could be implemented locally. Rodgers said this would help ensure the project is commercially viable and well governed.

Beyond agriculture, other strategies include commercialising the Zulu royal family’s history and heritage through tourism initiatives. Rodgers argued that a financially independent royal household would reduce political influence over the monarchy and free up provincial funds for critical services such as health and education.

He concluded that KZN’s Rodgers working on plan to make Zulu royal family financially self-sustainable is ultimately about balancing cultural respect with responsible financial planning in a province facing competing social and economic demands.