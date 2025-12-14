South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday accused Communications Minister Solly Malatsi of attempting to bypass parliament and undermine empowerment laws to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to operate in the country.

The party said Malatsi is using a ministerial policy directive to circumvent the Electronic Communications Act and ICT Sector Code, allowing foreign satellite network operators to avoid Black Economic Empowerment ownership requirements.

The controversy follows Malatsi’s announcement that a final policy direction was gazetted on Friday, 12 December 2025, following a draft published in May. The directive permits companies like SpaceX’s Starlink to bypass the standard 30% local ownership requirement through alternative compliance mechanisms.

Under the Electronic Communications Act, foreign telecommunications companies seeking licences in South Africa must allocate 30% of their shares to historically disadvantaged groups as part of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment programme. SpaceX maintains a global policy of 100% ownership of its subsidiaries.

The EFF noted that the regulator Icasa expressed concern about the legality of the minister’s proposals during a Portfolio Committee meeting in May 2025.

“The attempt to coerce the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa to comply with this illegal instruction, which is not consistent with the ECA and ICT Sector Code, is a clear undermining of ICASA’s institutional autonomy,” the EFF said.

The party warned it would pursue all mechanisms “in Parliament, in the courts, and on the streets to ensure that his illegal directives are not implemented”.

The EFF also raised national security concerns, claiming Starlink “poses a security concern considering the hostility of Elon Musk against our nation”.

The ANC echoed similar concerns. “No minister may amend or suspend legislation via a policy directive. Laws such as the Electronic Communications Act can only be changed through Parliament following public participation,” the party said.

Deputy Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele publicly criticised Malatsi, saying the policy directive constitutes “an affront to this country’s dreams and ambitions of sovereignty”.

Malatsi has defended the directive, stating in the gazette that it received overwhelming public support. “An overwhelming 90% of the submissions are in favour of the policy direction,” Malatsi said.

The minister said the directive “reinforces regulatory parity, does not favour any entity, bypass the Electronic Communications Act, or weaken transformation”.

The directive instructs Icasa to recognise Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes, which allow multinational companies to meet empowerment obligations through alternatives such as skills development, infrastructure investment and enterprise support rather than selling equity stakes.

SpaceX has said it is prepared to offer at least 5,000 rural schools free access to Starlink hardware and service.

The directive does not automatically allow Starlink to be licensed. Icasa must still amend its ownership regulations, and companies will still need either qualifying black ownership or an approved equity equivalent programme.

Starlink currently operates in more than 25 African countries including Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.