South Africa’s telecommunications minister on Friday directed the industry regulator to amend its ownership rules to recognize alternatives to equity requirements, a move that could enable Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in Africa’s most industrialized economy without ceding local ownership.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi gazetted the final policy direction requiring the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to align its licensing framework with the national ICT Sector Code, which permits equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) as alternatives to direct shareholding.

The directive instructs ICASA to accept investments in skills development, enterprise growth, local supplier support and digital inclusion initiatives as valid substitutes for the current 30 percent equity ownership requirement by historically disadvantaged individuals.

“This alignment will help attract more investment, support meaningful transformation, and improve the lives of South Africans, especially those in rural and underserved communities who still lack access to high-speed internet,” Malatsi said.

The directive follows a draft published in May and a public consultation process that generated more than 19,000 submissions, with the government stating 90 percent of respondents backed the policy.

SpaceX, which operates Starlink, has previously argued that the rigid ownership structure effectively excludes foreign satellite operators with direct-to-consumer business models. The company has pledged to comply with South Africa’s empowerment regulations and intends to invest 2.5 billion rand ($146 million) in the country once regulatory hurdles are cleared.

ICASA has not received a formal licence application from SpaceX to operate Starlink in South Africa, though the service is already available in neighboring countries including Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The policy change comes amid broader tensions between Pretoria and Washington over South Africa’s economic empowerment policies. ICASA has announced plans to crack down on unauthorized use of Starlink services by residents who imported equipment from neighboring countries and access the platform through international roaming features.

Mobile network operators, through the Association of Communications and Technology, have requested that EEIP-qualifying licensees be held to the same obligations as existing operators, including fee payments and universal service contributions.

Critics have questioned whether the policy direction favors Starlink over incumbent operators. Malatsi has maintained the framework applies to all market entrants and does not exempt any company from transformation obligations.

ICASA has not issued new telecommunications service or network licences in approximately 15 years, requiring companies seeking entry to acquire existing licence holders.

Starlink operates in more than 18 African countries. South Africa, home to Africa’s largest economy, remains one of the few major markets on the continent where the service is unavailable.