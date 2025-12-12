Advocate Menzi Simelane’s bid to return as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) came under intense scrutiny this week as a selection panel questioned him over his handling of the 2010 blood diamond case. The inquiry forms part of the high-stakes interviews to find a successor to Advocate Shamila Batohi, whose term ends next month.

Simelane, whose previous appointment as NPA head was invalidated by the Constitutional Court in 2012, appeared before the panel as the final candidate. The blood diamond case resurfaced after Simelane referenced a meeting he once held with the late Advocate George Bizos, who represented Jeremy Ratcliffe, an accused in the matter and former trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

The panel challenged Simelane on this interaction, noting that he had moments earlier emphasised his practice of not interfering in decisions made by directors of public prosecution. Panellists suggested that calling or accepting such a meeting may have deviated from that practice.

Simelane, however, denied that the meeting constituted any form of interference. He insisted that the engagement was not to discuss the merits of the case, but merely to hear what Bizos intended to raise. According to Simelane, it was only upon Bizos’s arrival that a request for formal representations emerged.

He told the panel he declined to entertain the request, stating that the matter had already been enrolled in court and should proceed through the proper judicial channels. The outcome of the meeting was never formally recorded. Ratcliffe was later acquitted in 2011 of charges relating to the possession of uncut diamonds.

The blood diamond case drew international attention due to its links to former Liberian president Charles Taylor, who allegedly gifted uncut diamonds to supermodel Naomi Campbell during a 1997 dinner hosted by Nelson Mandela in South Africa. The diamonds’ origins and transfer became central to broader inquiries into Taylor’s alleged involvement in conflict-fuelled diamond trading.

Six candidates have now been interviewed for the NDPP role, with the panel expected to make recommendations ahead of chauke-inquiry/">Batohi’s departure. The process has underscored ongoing public interest in prosecutorial independence and transparency, issues that remain central to the functioning of South Africa’s justice system.