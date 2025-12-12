The Ekurhuleni HR head has been placed on precautionary suspension as the City of Ekurhuleni moves to safeguard the integrity of its internal processes during ongoing investigations. The municipality confirmed that its Head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, was suspended with immediate effect following a formal council resolution. Officials emphasised that the decision was taken to ensure transparency and fairness while inquiries continue.

The matter surfaced at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria, where it emerged that Gxasheka was allegedly reluctant to initiate suspension proceedings against Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. The allegations against Mkhwanazi relate to claims that he improperly fitted state-issued blue lights to private vehicles owned by controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

According to the city, Gxasheka was provided with an opportunity to make written representations regarding the developments. These submissions were reviewed and considered before the council proceeded with the precautionary suspension. Officials stressed that the suspension does not constitute a finding of guilt but is a temporary administrative measure designed to protect ongoing internal processes.

The City of Ekurhuleni reiterated its commitment to cooperating fully with the Madlanga Commission. It described the commission’s work as essential for strengthening accountability and promoting good governance within municipal structures. By taking decisive action, the municipality aims to ensure that public confidence in its oversight mechanisms remains intact.

The Ekurhuleni HR head suspension underscores the broader efforts underway to reinforce ethical conduct and ensure that all allegations are thoroughly examined. As proceedings continue, the city maintains that due process will be followed and that transparency remains a central priority.

Municipal leaders further highlighted that the Ekurhuleni HR head case forms part of a larger review aimed at safeguarding operational integrity. They reaffirmed that all implicated parties will be accorded fair treatment in line with established legal and administrative frameworks.