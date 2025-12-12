The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has confirmed it will support the no-confidence motion filed against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, adding further uncertainty to an already fragile provincial political environment.

Ntuli, a senior figure in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), rose to the premier’s office through a multi-party coalition involving the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), IFP and National Freedom Party (NFP). The arrangement initially provided enough numbers to stabilise the province’s governance after a closely contested election.

However, the dynamics shifted when the NFP withdrew from the coalition and subsequently submitted a no-confidence motion against Ntuli—the same premier it had supported during his election. The KwaZulu-Natal legislature is scheduled to debate the motion on Monday, a sitting that could determine the future of the provincial government.

With the NFP’s departure, the ANC–DA–IFP coalition now controls only half of the seats in the legislature. Should the NFP align itself with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the EFF, that grouping would also hold 50% representation. The deadlock leaves the province without a clear majority bloc, raising questions about legislative stability and governance continuity.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party’s decision was not an endorsement of any rival party, but a principled stance based on the motion’s substance. “We support the motion of no confidence,” he said. “You need to differentiate between supporting a motion of no confidence and supporting a party. If the motion makes sense to the EFF, we will support it.”

Malema added that, as the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party should be given the opportunity to govern. His remarks indicate the EFF’s willingness to reshape the province’s political balance if Monday’s vote leads to a change in leadership.

The outcome of the debate is expected to have significant implications for provincial governance, coalition negotiations, and the broader national political landscape.