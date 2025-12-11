outh African authorities have opened a criminal case for theft of state property after two education department employees were linked to a matric exam paper leak that affected 26 pupils at seven schools in Pretoria, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said on Thursday.

The breach involved seven examination papers in English Home Language, Mathematics and Physical Sciences that were copied onto a USB device and shared before candidates wrote their National Senior Certificate exams, Gwarube told parliament.

Markers detected the leak on 2 December after noticing unusual similarities in candidates’ answers to a novel question on English Home Language Paper 2, she said.

“Based on the interviews conducted up to this stage, we can confirm the breach occurred at the offices of the DBE where question papers are set,” Gwarube said. “Of the 162 papers we had set, seven papers were accessed prior to the examination.”

After interviewing at least 26 learners, many admitted to gaining access to the question papers before writing their final exams. Gwarube said the learners also had prior access to the marking guidelines.

One of the suspended employees is a parent of a matriculant who received the papers from another DBE employee working in the exam centre. The parent then distributed the materials to other families.

“The implicated staff members have been suspended,” Gwarube said, adding that police are investigating charges of theft of state property.

If found guilty, those involved could face up to 15 years imprisonment with additional charges for fraud, cybercrime and corruption if bribes are discovered.

“If you’re a public servant and if you’re corrupt in our system we will not tolerate it,” Gwarube said.

The department’s director-general has established a task team including quality assurance body Umalusi, the University of South Africa, teacher union partners and an independent forensic investigator to determine the full extent of the breach and recommend measures to prevent future incidents.

Gwarube said the spread appears confined to identified learners at seven schools in a specific area of Pretoria, with no evidence suggesting the breach extended beyond this localised area.

More than 52,000 markers are currently processing the 2025 matric papers nationwide, with marking expected to conclude on 18 December. Results are scheduled for release on 13 January 2026.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools said the uncertainty had created anxiety among candidates who fear potential rewrites.