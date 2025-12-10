Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has confirmed that consultations are currently underway to determine and proclaim the local government election date for South Africa’s upcoming polls. Speaking in Centurion during the official handover of new municipal boundary lines by the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), Hlabisa emphasised that this process marks a major milestone in preparations for the next electoral cycle.

According to legislation, the Minister of Cooperative Governance holds the exclusive authority to proclaim the local government election date, following consultations with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and other relevant government stakeholders. Hlabisa reiterated that this responsibility carries significant weight, as the timing of the elections has direct implications for political stability, municipal continuity, and voter readiness.

The newly confirmed ward and municipal boundaries form the structural basis on which local government elections are organised. Hlabisa noted that without these boundaries in place, logistical arrangements such as voter registration, voting station allocation, and ballot planning cannot proceed effectively. He described the MDB’s completion of its cycle as “a critical step toward ensuring credible and well-managed elections.”

Hlabisa also clarified the legislative timeline within which elections must occur. He stated that the current term of office for local councils ends on 1 November 2026. In line with constitutional and statutory requirements, elections must therefore take place between 2 November 2026 and 30 January 2027. “Our consultations with the IEC are already underway, and we will proclaim a date that safeguards stability,” he said.

The Minister’s assurance aims to provide early certainty for political parties, civil society organisations, and voters who have closely monitored developments surrounding the transition to the next cycle of local governance. As preparations continue, stakeholders are expected to intensify readiness efforts in anticipation of the official proclamation of the local government election date.