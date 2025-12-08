South African President and African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, despite persistent legal, political and financial obstacles slowing its implementation.

Speaking at COSATU’s 40th anniversary celebration at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg, he sought to reassure supporters that the policy remains a central pillar of the government’s long-term reform agenda.

The NHI, designed to provide universal access to quality healthcare regardless of income, has faced substantial resistance from various quarters. Political parties, civil society groups and private healthcare stakeholders continue to challenge the legislation in court. Much of the opposition has centred on the uncertainty surrounding its funding model, with several Members of Parliament voicing concerns about possible new taxes and surcharges required to sustain the system.

Ramaphosa acknowledged these challenges but maintained that they should not derail efforts to deliver equitable healthcare. He argued that the principle of universal access remains essential in addressing the country’s entrenched inequalities. “Despite core challenges to the NHI, we must continue to mobilise for the full implementation of universal quality healthcare for all South Africans, regardless of their ability to pay,” he told the gathering.

The president used the platform to place the NHI within the broader context of South Africa’s socioeconomic priorities. He emphasised that reforms in healthcare must be accompanied by progress in employment creation, poverty reduction and the fight against inequality. Ramaphosa insisted that only a coordinated and comprehensive approach would yield sustainable improvements for citizens.

COSATU, a long-standing ally of the ANC, has been vocal in its support for the NHI, framing it as a mechanism to reduce the disparities that define South Africa’s two-tier health system. Ramaphosa’s remarks appeared aimed at reinforcing this alliance and renewing confidence among labour constituencies at a time of heightened political pressure.

While the timeline for full implementation remains unclear, the president’s latest comments signal that the government intends to keep the NHI at the forefront of its policy agenda. The coming months are expected to bring further debate as court challenges proceed and policymakers continue to search for viable funding solutions.