South African police have identified three persons of interest in the murder of a key whistle-blower witness at the Madlanga Commission, with one individual already being questioned, the national police commissioner said on Monday.

Marius van der Merwe, 41, who testified as “Witness D” at the judicial inquiry into police corruption, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on Friday in what investigators have described as a targeted assassination.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told reporters investigators were confident a breakthrough was imminent.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Mr van der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track,” Masemola said at a media briefing.

Ballistics evidence confirmed an AK-47 automatic rifle was used in the attack. CCTV footage from the scene reportedly shows Van der Merwe speaking to the men believed to be his killers moments before he was shot.

Van der Merwe, a former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officer who ran private security company QRF Task Team, was gunned down in front of his wife and two young children, aged 8 and 4.

Three weeks earlier, he had testified before the Madlanga Commission, implicating suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the 2022 torture and killing of a robbery suspect and the subsequent cover-up.

His testimony described how officers suffocated the suspect using a plastic bag during interrogation at a Brakpan property. Van der Merwe alleged Mkhwanazi ordered him to dispose of the body in a dam, which he said he did out of fear for his life.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, South Africa’s highest security coordinating body, has agreed to enhance protection for Madlanga Commission witnesses and officials, Masemola said.

“Remember, if you see something, say something. We call on communities to assist us in taking down these hardened criminals,” he added.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the killing as a “heinous act” and pledged to strengthen whistle-blower protections.

“We are touching a nerve through the Madlanga commission, and these are people who become brazen, but we are going to come after them,” Ramaphosa said at the weekend.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said Van der Merwe had declined witness protection offered by the commission because he believed his own security company would suffice. However, sources close to the family have disputed this account, telling local media he would have accepted protection had it been properly offered.

The Madlanga Commission, established by Ramaphosa in July 2025 to investigate criminality and corruption in the criminal justice system, has uncovered extensive allegations of wrongdoing within the Ekurhuleni municipal police force.

Van der Merwe had survived at least two previous assassination attempts in recent months while working to combat illegal mining operations in Brakpan.