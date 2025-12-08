The murder of Marius van der Merwe, a key witness before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has renewed national debate over the urgent need to strengthen whistleblower laws in South Africa. Van der Merwe, who had exposed corruption networks and illegal mining operations, was fatally shot outside his home last Friday in full view of his family. The attack followed months after he survived an earlier attempt on his life, raising serious concerns about the safety of individuals who step forward with critical information for investigations.

Justice Minister Khumbudzo Kubayi condemned the killing, warning that it sends a chilling signal to other potential witnesses. She said the brazen nature of the assassination risks discouraging cooperation with commissions and law-enforcement bodies. Although investigators have not yet confirmed a direct link between the murder and Van der Merwe’s testimony, Kubayi said the circumstances undeniably raise fears among those who have already testified or are preparing to do so.

The Minister confirmed that the commission has been instructed to make immediate contact with all witnesses, both protected and unprotected, to ensure their safety and assess any threats. Special attention is being given to individuals believed to possess evidence central to ongoing inquiries. Without strong guarantees of protection, Kubayi warned, the efficiency and credibility of investigations may be compromised.

She also highlighted longstanding gaps in South Africa’s whistleblower framework. Many individuals, she noted, are left vulnerable after submitting evidence, with limited legal or physical protection available once their information is made public. This, she argued, creates opportunities for intimidation and retaliation by those implicated in wrongdoing.

To address this, the government is advancing a new Protected Disclosure Bill aimed at providing judicial oversight and robust legal backing for whistleblowers. Kubayi stressed that South Africa currently lacks comprehensive mechanisms to safeguard those who expose corruption, and that strengthening whistleblower laws is essential to uphold accountability and protect citizens who risk their lives to reveal the truth.