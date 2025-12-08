An MSU student jailed for a robbery he insists he did not commit has been granted the right to appeal to the High Court, intensifying public scrutiny of a case that has sparked widespread concern. Owen Muteeri, 28, was handed a 17-year prison sentence following a 2023 incident in which armed robbers stole US$238,000 from the premises where he was working a night shift as a security guard.

Muteeri, who was studying social work at Midlands State University while working nights to finance his education, says he was overpowered by the robbers and had no role in the crime. His supporters maintain that he was a victim caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to accounts presented during the trial, Owen was in the guardroom working on his dissertation when his security dog reacted to unusual movement outside. When he went to investigate, he was confronted by armed men who allegedly handcuffed him with his own cuffs and ordered him to lie face-down as they broke into nearby offices. The intruders used a grinder to cut open a safe before fleeing with a large sum of money.

Investigators later recovered US$2,700 from a hole on the property after the assailants reportedly forced Owen to dig for additional cash they believed was buried on site.

Despite being overpowered, Owen became the prime suspect. Police noted that his phone and laptop were not taken, even though electronic devices belonging to guards at a neighbouring property were stolen. He also reported leftover money found at the scene, an action detectives argued might indicate prior knowledge.

His defence team countered that a guilty party would have had no reason to volunteer information without pressure, and family members have questioned why a caretaker on duty claimed to have slept through the loud grinding noise used to open the safe.

While in custody, Owen completed his degree and received recognition from MSU for his determination to continue studying under difficult circumstances. Relatives describe him as disciplined and hardworking, and fear the lengthy sentence will cost him the most productive years of his life if not overturned.

The High Court is expected to hear Owen’s appeal in the coming days. His family says they urgently require financial assistance to cover legal fees and basic necessities for him while he remains in custody. They are calling on members of the public who believe in his innocence, or who simply support due process, to assist where possible.