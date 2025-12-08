The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has declared its intention to secure an outright majority in South Africa’s 2026 local government elections. Party leader mayibuye-movement-charges-r2-million-for-dinner-with-leader-shivambu/">Floyd Shivambu outlined the movement’s ambitions during its first national convention, held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

Speaking to journalists after the gathering, Shivambu said the movement would enter the 2026 polls with a clear objective: to govern without relying on coalition arrangements. He emphasised that Afrika Mayibuye is preparing to contest vigorously in municipalities across the country, seeking a direct mandate from voters.

Shivambu stated that while the movement prefers not to negotiate coalitions beforehand, it remains open to discussions if the election results fail to produce a clear victor. He said constructive engagement would be considered where it contributes to forming a stable and functional government. According to him, any conversations with other parties would be rooted in principle rather than power-seeking.

“We are not postulating any coalition; we are going to contest elections to win outright,” Shivambu said. “If there is no outright winner, we will talk with those who are willing to talk and constitute a government. We are not going to come with arrogant demands.”

He also stressed that he does not view himself as a traditional politician, describing his role instead as that of an activist committed to rebuilding public confidence. Shivambu argued that Afrika Mayibuye aims to offer hope to South Africans who feel disillusioned with the country’s political system and its democratic institutions.

Throughout the convention, delegates discussed organisational structures, policy priorities and the movement’s strategy for expanding its footprint. The leadership insists that Afrika Mayibuye is built for longevity and will be actively engaging communities ahead of the 2026 polls.

As the political environment becomes increasingly competitive, the movement’s messaging centres on renewal, accountability and citizen-driven governance. With ambitions of becoming a significant force in local government, Afrika Mayibuye says it intends to position itself as an alternative for voters seeking change in municipal leadership across South Africa.