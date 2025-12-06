South Africa’s justice minister on Saturday defended the government’s witness protection programme after the assassination of a key anti-corruption commission witness, blaming media coverage and social media users for exposing the victim’s identity.

Marius van der Merwe, 41, was shot dead with an automatic rifle outside his Brakpan home on Friday evening in front of his wife and children. He had testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption three weeks earlier, implicating suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in a murder cover-up.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said witness protection had been offered to Van der Merwe but he declined it. She rejected claims the commission had been negligent.

“I don’t think that they have been negligent. They have done everything in their power to protect,” Kubayi told reporters.

The minister said she, her department and some commissioners did not know that “Witness D” was Van der Merwe but the media did. Security industry sources disputed this, telling local media the commission’s identity protection measures were inadequate and Van der Merwe was immediately identifiable once he began testifying.

Kubayi called for testimony to be given behind closed doors, saying public interest “cannot supersede or be above the right to life.”

“We must recognise, all of us patriotic South Africans, that public interest information cannot supersede or be above the right to life,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the killing, describing it as an attack on someone who “served the cause of justice and integrity.”

“They faced death in circumstances that suggest Van der Merwe’s brave testimony angered elements in our society who want to undermine the rule of law,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Van der Merwe, a former metro police officer and owner of security company QRF Task Team, testified in November that Mkhwanazi ordered him to dispose of the body of a suspect who died in police custody in 2022. He said officers suffocated the man with a plastic bag during interrogation.

Police said an AK-47 was used in Friday’s shooting. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola was scheduled to meet commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Saturday to discuss security measures.