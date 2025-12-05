Brumelda Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, is expected to be sworn in as a member of parliament for the opposition uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, replacing her half-sister who resigned amid allegations of involvement in a Russian military recruitment scandal.

A leaked internal letter dated Dec. 2 from MK party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango instructed the party’s chief whip to expedite deployments to fill vacancies in the National Assembly, according to documents seen by South African media outlets.

Parliament confirmed the party had requested new members be sworn in but said no date had been set.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigned from parliament on Nov. 29 following allegations she helped recruit 17 South African men who ended up fighting in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. The men believed they were travelling to Russia for VIP protection training.

“The national officials have accepted comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s decision to resign and support her efforts to ensure that these young South Africans are brought back safely to their families,” MK party chairperson Nathi Nhleko said at a briefing in Durban last week.

Zuma-Sambudla has denied wrongdoing and filed a complaint alleging an individual named Blessing Khoza misled her about the nature of the training programme in Russia.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, is investigating both matters. The Democratic Alliance party has filed separate charges including human trafficking and violations of anti-mercenary laws.

The MK party has denied involvement in the recruitment.

Brumelda Zuma, who graduated from the University of Zululand in 2019, has faced internal party criticism. Reports indicate party structures in KwaZulu-Natal’s King Cetshwayo district complained to Jacob Zuma about her conduct, accusing her of creating parallel groupings within MK structures.

The party has experienced significant turnover since its formation in December 2023, with treasurer-general Thanti Mthanti resigning in January after one month in the role and KwaZulu-Natal legislator Phumlani Mfeka departing in February citing concerns about the party’s direction.

MK party holds 58 seats in the National Assembly and serves as the official opposition after the Democratic Alliance joined the governing coalition following the May 2024 elections.

The MK party did not immediately respond to requests for comment.