South Africa has accused the United States of double standards as tensions between Pretoria and Washington continue to intensify following the announcement that South Africa will not be invited to G20 meetings under the US presidency. The exclusion was confirmed again last week, when US officials stated that South Africa would remain uninvited, including from the first official meeting.

US officials have repeatedly argued that the decision is linked to concerns over what they claim is the persecution of white Afrikaners and the confiscation of land without compensation, claims South Africa and several G20 members have dismissed as false. Pretoria has maintained that the 2025 G20, held under South Africa’s presidency, was widely regarded as successful and grounded in multilateral cooperation. Washington, however, described it as an exercise in division, accusing South Africa of pushing what it characterised as “radical agendas” unrelated to economic development.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised South Africa for what he said was a pattern of disregarding US objections to communiques on climate change, diversity and inclusion, and aid dependency. Rubio argued that while disagreement is to be expected in global forums, what he called “dishonesty or sabotage” was unacceptable.

Responding to the criticisms, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, rejected the US assertions and accused Washington of misunderstanding the purpose of the G20 itself. Lamola said the role of the host nation was not to impose agreement but to foster conditions for consensus, guided by the principle of Ubuntu.

He added that the G20 hosted in South Africa was seen by many delegates as a “people’s G20”, rooted in meaningful dialogue rather than predetermined outcomes. Lamola also defended South Africa’s domestic policies, emphasising that measures of redress stem from constitutional commitments made during the transition from apartheid.

Lamola said South Africa remained open to engagement but would not tolerate threats to its sovereignty. He concluded by warning that the world was becoming increasingly weary of what he called the US's ongoing double standards, arguing that democracies must be willing to listen as well as speak.