Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has doubled down on his controversial decision to dissolve the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), insisting it was both justified and necessary. Appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, Mchunu rejected arguments that the task team should have continued operating in the broader organised crime environment.

In his testimony, he reiterated the position that disbanding PKTT was the right decision, asserting that the unit had completed the mandate for which it was established. The PKTT was formed to respond to a concerning rise in politically motivated murders, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, and for a period it played a central role in stabilising politically linked violence.

Mchunu told the commission that calls for the task team to expand its focus into organised crime were misguided. According to him, the PKTT’s expertise and internal structure were specifically tailored for political killings, not high-level criminal syndicates.

“There are arguments out there that it’s preferable to keep the PKTT because of its unique focus and ability to combat organised crime. That’s a wrong argument,” Mchunu said. “The PKTT was not designed to combat organised crime. They were established and designed to combat political killings.”

While firm in his defence, Mchunu acknowledged breaking protocol when issuing the disbandment instruction. He conceded he should have briefed the national commissioner before acting, a step he now admits was overlooked.

Commissioners raised concerns about whether he had the authority to dissolve the unit at all, suggesting that the decision may have exceeded his powers. Nonetheless, Mchunu remained on his consistent position.

His testimony is expected to play a significant role as the commission examines the political dynamics, institutional weaknesses, and alleged interference surrounding the PKTT’s disbandment and its impact on policing political violence in South Africa.