The Higher Education Minister has issued a firm ultimatum to the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), demanding accountability for mounting corruption allegations or risking intervention by the Hawks. Minister Buti Manamela delivered the warning after a series of troubling claims surfaced regarding fraudulent academic activities at the institution.

VUT is currently conducting an internal investigation into allegations that an employee had been selling fake degrees to foreign nationals. According to sources within the institution, the misconduct may date as far back as 2018. It is alleged that senior management received credible information from a whistleblower more than a year ago but failed to act decisively or transparently.

The Higher Education Minister has now given the university until Friday to produce a detailed response regarding concerns over illegal registrations and irregular admissions. The department expects clarity on how the alleged fraudulent activities unfolded, how they went undetected for so long, and what corrective steps VUT plans to implement.

Higher Education spokesperson Matshepo Seedat emphasised that the ministry views the allegations in an extremely serious light. She cautioned that any failure by VUT to submit a preliminary report could place the university under direct scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

Seedat reiterated that the sale of degrees is not only unethical but constitutes a criminal offence. She added that if VUT’s internal investigation proves inadequate or incomplete, the matter will be referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks.

The situation has raised broader concerns about governance within higher education institutions and the potential erosion of public trust. As pressure mounts on VUT to demonstrate accountability, the case is expected to set an important precedent for how academic fraud and administrative misconduct are handled across the sector.

For now, all eyes remain on VUT’s response, which could determine whether the matter stays an internal disciplinary issue or escalates to a full-scale criminal investigation.