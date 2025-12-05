Thabo Bester and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are expected to appear once again in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday for another pre-trial hearing linked to their high-profile prison escape case. The pair’s legal matters continue to delay the start of the main trial, with several issues still before the courts.

Magudumana currently has an appeal pending before the Constitutional Court, where she is challenging the legality of her arrest in Tanzania. Her legal team argues that her extradition from the East African country did not follow due process, and they are seeking clarity from South Africa’s highest court. Until this matter is finalised, the broader criminal case cannot proceed.

Meanwhile, Bester is contesting the conditions of his incarceration. His legal representatives claim that the restrictions placed on him are unnecessarily harsh and hinder his ability to prepare adequately for trial. The court is expected to evaluate the status of these challenges before confirming any trial date.

The criminal matter stems from Bester’s dramatic escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. According to the prosecution, the escape was facilitated by individuals inside the prison, including officials accused of assisting him. Investigators allege that the body of Katlego Bereng was used as part of the decoy operation that allowed Bester to flee the facility undetected.

Public interest in the case intensified after a special broadcast by SABC News featured interviews with inmates, wardens, and families affected by Bester’s time at the prison. Their accounts painted a troubling picture of life inside Mangaung Correctional Centre, revealing claims of violence, intimidation, and long-held secrets that some say were deliberately concealed.

As the legal hurdles continue to mount, Friday’s hearing is expected to determine the next steps in a case that has gripped the nation. A trial date will only be set once all outstanding legal issues involving both Bester and Magudumana are resolved, leaving the timeline for proceedings still uncertain.